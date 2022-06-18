Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Shares Gap Down to $13.09

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $12.33. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 1,897 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $509.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.85%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 6,796 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $95,076.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,175 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,347. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. FMR LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 255.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 168.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.