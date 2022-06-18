Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in May

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SKHCF opened at $22.33 on Friday. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34.
About Sonic Healthcare (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonic Healthcare (SKHCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.