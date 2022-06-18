Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in May

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHCF opened at $22.33 on Friday. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

