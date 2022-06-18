Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9,086.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9,086 ($110.28) and last traded at GBX 9,496 ($115.26), with a volume of 373600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,284 ($112.68).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £135 ($163.85) to £132 ($160.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a £105 ($127.44) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £131.20 ($159.24) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £126.03 ($152.96).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £111.02 and a 200-day moving average price of £126.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Jane Kingston acquired 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £125 ($151.72) per share, for a total transaction of £197,500 ($239,713.56).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

