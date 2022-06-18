SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Short Interest Up 21.8% in May

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 6,110,000 shares. Currently, 23.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 985,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $89.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.08.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 120,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 425.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWTX shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $142.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

