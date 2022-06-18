Stanley J. Bradshaw Buys 3,250 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,250 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $73,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,306.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.93. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.85 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Busey by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 220,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,975,000 after buying an additional 34,576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 8.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after buying an additional 92,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,191,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BUSE. B. Riley dropped their price target on First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

