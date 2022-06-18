Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 200,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL opened at $108.62 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.06.

