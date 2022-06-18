Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,085 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM opened at $135.02 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

