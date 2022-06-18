Stephens Inc. AR Has $8.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after buying an additional 254,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $93.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.80 and a twelve month high of $109.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.