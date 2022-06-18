Stephens Inc. AR Has $9.04 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 364,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,100,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KKR opened at $45.18 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

