Stephens Inc. AR Has $9.46 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,901,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,354,737,000 after acquiring an additional 922,811 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,286,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,800 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,050 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

