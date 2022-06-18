Stephens Inc. AR Has $9.71 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,408 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SEA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,777 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 370.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 11.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SE opened at $70.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

