Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Siena Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

NYSE:UNP opened at $206.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.