StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 5.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

