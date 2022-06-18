StockNews.com Downgrades CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) to Sell

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTO. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jonestrading increased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of CTO opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $67.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.78.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

