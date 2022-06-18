StockNews.com Downgrades NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) to Hold

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $43.14 on Thursday. NACCO Industries has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

