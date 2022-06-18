StockNews.com Downgrades NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) to Hold

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE NC opened at $43.14 on Thursday. NACCO Industries has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%.
NACCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NACCO Industries (NC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.