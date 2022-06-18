StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Athersys by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

