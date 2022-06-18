StockNews.com Upgrades Corning (NYSE:GLW) to Buy

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of GLW opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. Corning has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corning will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after buying an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,284 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

