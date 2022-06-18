Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $196.51

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $196.51 and last traded at $196.51, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.51.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Get Stryker alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.71.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust increased its position in shares of Stryker by 47.6% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 18,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Stryker by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,381,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $636,763,000 after acquiring an additional 294,091 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Stryker by 45.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 97,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.