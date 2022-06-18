Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 39,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 277,660 shares.The stock last traded at $15.47 and had previously closed at $15.73.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $918.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

