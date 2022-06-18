SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.
Shares of STKL stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.16 million, a PE ratio of -143.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $4,225,887.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,797.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $48,466.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at $509,474.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in SunOpta by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in SunOpta by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SunOpta (Get Rating)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.