SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.16 million, a PE ratio of -143.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $240.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $4,225,887.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,797.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $48,466.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at $509,474.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in SunOpta by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in SunOpta by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

