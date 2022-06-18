Sweet Earth (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, June 20th

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, June 20th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 20th.
SEHCF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Sweet Earth has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
Sweet Earth Company Profile (Get Rating)
