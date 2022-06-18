Sweet Earth (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, June 20th

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, June 20th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 20th.

SEHCF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Sweet Earth has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Sweet Earth Company Profile

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and Spain. The company offers CBD and hemp infused skincare products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and CBD and hemp infused botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers.

