Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Up 25.1% in May

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the May 15th total of 276,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 115.3 days.

SYIEF opened at $101.45 on Friday. Symrise has a 12 month low of $98.28 and a 12 month high of $150.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.04.

About Symrise (Get Rating)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

