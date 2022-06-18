Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Short Interest Update

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 889,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 33,367 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 95,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SYRS stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.99% and a negative return on equity of 104.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYRS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.