Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 955,300 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the May 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,046,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth $16,494,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 1,718,642 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $596.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBLA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut shares of Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.