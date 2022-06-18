Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.71

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and traded as low as $7.00. Tactile Systems Technology shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 4,963,531 shares.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCMD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
The firm has a market cap of $141.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
