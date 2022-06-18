Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.71

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and traded as low as $7.00. Tactile Systems Technology shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 4,963,531 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCMD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $141.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 113.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after acquiring an additional 99,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 28.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth about $304,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.