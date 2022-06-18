Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Trading Down 3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Taylor Morrison Home traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.65. 23,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 995,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

