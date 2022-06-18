Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Up 22.9% in May

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Telecom Italia stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TIIAY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.50) to €0.37 ($0.39) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.27.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

