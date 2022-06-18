Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.12% of Tempur Sealy International worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $88,203,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,043,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,147 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPX opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.72. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

