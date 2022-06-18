Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TS stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.50. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

TS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.