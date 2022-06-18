Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given a GBX 330 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($4.01) price objective on Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($3.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 321 ($3.90).

TSCO stock opened at GBX 251.70 ($3.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 221.70 ($2.69) and a one year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.69). The stock has a market cap of £18.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 265.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 278.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 7.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

