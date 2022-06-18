The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $136.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.87. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $252.30. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

