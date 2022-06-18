The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $78.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 577,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,746,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 33,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 84,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.41.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

