The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) to Buy

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FANUY stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13. Fanuc has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $25.36.

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

