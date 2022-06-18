The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT Lowered to $31.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HAIN. Cowen began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.72. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after buying an additional 207,841 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,209,000 after buying an additional 96,350 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 209,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

