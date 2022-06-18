The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $270.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $278.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.73 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

