The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 133.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Southern by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

NYSE SO opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,331 shares of company stock worth $23,363,999 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

