The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives $78.05 Average PT from Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.05.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE TJX opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.68. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after buying an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

