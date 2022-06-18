The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.93

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.93 and traded as low as $9.21. The Weir Group shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 44,453 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.19) to GBX 2,190 ($26.58) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HSBC raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,915 ($23.24) to GBX 2,020 ($24.52) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,130.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.0652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%.

About The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.