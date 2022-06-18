Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 68,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,692,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 79,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 134.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,181 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 77,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 154.90% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

