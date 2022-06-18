Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $76,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,105.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $40.15 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,599,000 after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

