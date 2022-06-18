thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €13.25 by Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been given a €13.25 ($13.80) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.54% from the company’s previous close.

TKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.71) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.38) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.71) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.33) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.79) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of TKA stock opened at €6.95 ($7.24) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.62. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($21.56) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($28.14).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

