Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tivic Health Systems stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. Tivic Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tivic Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tivic Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tivic Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tivic Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

