Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.33.

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 925,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after buying an additional 83,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.11. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

