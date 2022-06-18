Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Short Interest Update

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TGASF opened at $0.52 on Friday. Towngas Smart Energy has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of natural gas and related services; construction of gas pipelines; operation of urban pipeline gas network; sale of gas related household appliances; and other value-added services.

