Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Short Interest Update

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:TGASF opened at $0.52 on Friday. Towngas Smart Energy has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.
Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
