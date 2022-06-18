TransCode Therapeutics (RNAZ) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) is one of 942 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TransCode Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TransCode Therapeutics N/A -$6.84 million -6.32 TransCode Therapeutics Competitors $1.86 billion $250.59 million -2.61

TransCode Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than TransCode Therapeutics. TransCode Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransCode Therapeutics N/A -41.99% -33.95% TransCode Therapeutics Competitors -3,136.96% -1,455.34% -9.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.2% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TransCode Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransCode Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 TransCode Therapeutics Competitors 2588 12275 38407 606 2.69

TransCode Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 132.79%. Given TransCode Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TransCode Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

TransCode Therapeutics peers beat TransCode Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About TransCode Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B. Its cancer agnostic programs comprise TTX-RIGA, an RNA-based agonist of the RIG-I-driven immune response in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines meant to activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.