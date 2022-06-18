Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of TGS stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $767.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.25. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

