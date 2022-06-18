Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $229.80

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.80 ($2.79) and traded as low as GBX 185.50 ($2.25). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 191.30 ($2.32), with a volume of 10,541,600 shares traded.

BBOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.22) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.16) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.34) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 253.86 ($3.08).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 215.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 229.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Aubrey Adams purchased 20,000 shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £43,600 ($52,919.04).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.