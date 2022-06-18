Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,794,000 after buying an additional 22,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $110.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.09.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

