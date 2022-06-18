Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $682,507,000 after purchasing an additional 984,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 625.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after purchasing an additional 950,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amgen by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after purchasing an additional 898,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amgen by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $550,248,000 after purchasing an additional 533,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $234.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.45 and a 200 day moving average of $233.94. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

