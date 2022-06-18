Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,479 First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $80.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.31. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

